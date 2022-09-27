GP Chicks2.jpg (copy)

Baby chicks wander around an Oregon poultry barn. Disputes over such facilities have sparked interest in changing the state's laws for livestock watering and the "right to farm."

 George Plaven/Capital Press File

Controversies over large poultry barns in Oregon’s Willamette Valley have sparked interest in revising state laws on livestock watering and the “right to farm.”

Three proposed chicken facilities in the region have caused alarm among neighbors and other critics who claim the state doesn’t adequately regulate such “confined animal feeding operations,” or CAFOs.

