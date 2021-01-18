SALEM — Chemeketa Community College has received a $200,000 gift from Northwest Farm Credit Services to build a greenhouse in the college's new Agricultural Hub, which is slated to open in Salem this month.
"This gift is huge. We're so grateful," said Holly Nelson, executive dean of the school.
Brent Fetch, Oregon president of Northwest Farm Credit Services, the area's top agricultural lender and crop insurance provider, explained in a statement why his organization is investing.
“We are pleased to support Chemeketa Community College's Agricultural Hub because we believe this program will yield the next generation of Oregon’s agricultural talent, which is vital to the industry’s long-term success," he said.
The new hub is modeled after Oregon State University's Extension Service, offering classes, workshops and other agricultural resources to college students and the community.
The college has been planning the Agricultural Hub for years, but high construction costs the past year meant the school was about $2 million short on funding and had to cut several pieces from its plan, including hoop houses, a conservatory, learning gardens and a greenhouse.
School administrators say the cuts — especially the greenhouse — were a huge disappointment.
Nelson, the executive dean, said a greenhouse is sorely needed because Chemeketa's existing greenhouse is old and dilapidated, requiring regular maintenance.
A new greenhouse, she said, will support the school's horticulture program, which includes horticulture certificates, two-year degrees and a transfer degree option.
She said a new greenhouse will also help the school provide continuing professional development and workshops, called "workforce training," to local nursery businesses and farms.
After the school made cuts in the face of rising construction costs, administrators decided to fundraise.
When leaders at Northwest Farm Credit Services heard of the college's decision to scrap its greenhouse plans, they surprised college officials with their gift.
"When Northwest Farm Credit Services told us they'd be donating money, we had no idea how much. We thought maybe $10,000 or $20,000. Then we had a Zoom meeting and they told us it was $200,000. I think we all about fell out of our chairs," said Marie Hulett, executive director of institutional advancement at the college.
The gift, college officials say, will cover about half the cost of the new greenhouse, including installation fees and electrical wiring. Nelson said the school plans to keep fundraising for the remainder.
The new Agricultural Hub, officials say, will serve the local agricultural community and industry with garden and farm demonstration fields, classroom and community meeting space, a beneficial insectary and woody ornament lab. It will train college students in agricultural business, technology, science and logistics. And it will provide support to high schoolers in FFA.
“We cannot thank Northwest Farm Credit Services enough for their trust in Chemeketa, and we look forward to serving the agricultural industry with greater workforce training opportunities, a gathering place for the agricultural community, and robust opportunities for students for years to come," college president Jessica Howard said in a statement.