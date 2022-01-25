The Tumalo Irrigation District in Central Oregon wants a federal judge to dismiss allegations that its pipeline project violates an easement by replacing open canals favored by opponents.
The irrigation district’s easement allows it to convey water over the opponents’ properties whether it’s through an open canal or through a pipeline, said Mark Reinecke, its attorney.
“The method of delivery may reasonably change over time,” Reinecke said during oral arguments Jan. 25. “There is nothing to say it cannot be done below the bottom of the canal or anything else.”
A group of nine landowners filed a lawsuit against Tumalo Irrigation District in 2020, claiming their property values would suffer because piping the canal would prevent seepage that sustains vegetation and wildlife.
The plaintiffs sought a temporary restraining order against a portion of the pipeline project, but that was denied. The open canal was replaced last autumn but the next phase of the project is expected to begin later this year.
The lawsuit alleges that USDA unlawfully approved funding to replace nearly 70 miles of canals with piping but didn’t properly study the environmental impacts as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
The plaintiffs argue the easement is limited to the bottom of the canal and to 50 feet on either side of it. Installing the pipeline would requiring digging into the canal’s bottom, which they claim is prohibited.
“Any expansion of that area would violate the terms of the easement,” said Esack Grueskin, attorney for the project’s opponents.
The irrigation district countered that the easement extends to 50 feet below the canal, as well as to both sides of it.
“It doesn’t say either side, it says each side,” Reinecke said. “It’s not two sides, it’s all sides.”
Beyond the geographic dispute, the plaintiffs claim that piping the canal would create a private nuisance and abuse the easement by increasing the burden on landowners.
“The burden is the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in property value. It cannot occur in this way if the burden on the servient estate is increased,” Grueskin said, referring to the property subject to the easement.
Similarly, the easement’s terms would prevent the irrigation district from abandoning the canal and filling it in, he said.
The irrigation district argued that it would have the right to stop using the easement for any reason, such as a lack of water.
“The plaintiffs have no right to water seepage,” Reinecke said.
It’s common for irrigation districts to convey water through underground pipelines, but they can also go above ground to cross rivers and other obstacles, he said.
“Irrigation districts have been going above and below for 100 years,” Reinecke said.
An abuse of the easement would occur only if the irrigation district intended to entirely change its purpose, such as permitting a power line to cross the property, he said.
Replacing one method of water delivery with another doesn’t place an unreasonable burden on the landowners, Reinecke said. “The irrigation district is only doing what it’s legally entitled to do.”
Excavating silt from canals already happens during routine maintenance, as does the elimination of unwanted vegetation, he said. “Removal of trees and bushes occurs all the time. Every summer.”