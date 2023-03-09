Cattle rules (copy)

Oregon cattlemen have asked state lawmakers to end the mandatory vaccination of cattle against brucellosis.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press File

SALEM — Representative of Oregon’s cattle industry are asking lawmakers to eliminate the state’s legal requirement to vaccinate female cows against brucellosis, a disease that causes abortions.

The bacterial pathogen hasn’t been found in Oregon for about 30 years, so ending the vaccination requirement under Senate Bill 57 would acknowledge that victory, according to supporters.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

