SM 10- Grow site.jpg (copy)

Unlicensed cannabis grow sites, such as this operation, have a higher percentage of water rights violations than licensed marijuana and hemp sites. Oregon regulators are encouraged by data that indicates enforcement is reducing water rights violations.

 Kile Henrich/MET

Oregon’s efforts to crack down on unlawful irrigation by cannabis producers may be starting to pay off, according to statistics tracked by state regulators.

Investigations of licensed hemp farmers uncovered water rights violations at 10 grow sites in 2022, down from 41 sites in 2021 and 61 sites in 2020, according to the state’s Water Resources Department.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you