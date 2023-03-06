Courtesy of Christina Eastman (copy)

A lawn sign near Scio, Ore., is posted in opposition to a planned large poultry facility. Oregon lawmakers are again considering new size restrictions on confined animal feeding operations, known as CAFOs.

SALEM — Hostilities over Oregon’s laws for confined animal feeding operations have again flared up in what’s become a perennial legislative debate over so-called “factory farms.”

Familiar arguments for and against stricter limits on CAFOs were heard by the Senate Natural Resources Committee on March 6 during the first public hearing on Senate Bill 85, one of several proposals to increase restrictions this year.

