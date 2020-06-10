WASHINGTON, D.C. — Barry Bushue, a longtime Oregon farmer and current state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, is moving from one federal agency to another after he was appointed state director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for Oregon and Washington.
Officials at the Department of the Interior announced the hire June 9. Bushue is expected to join the BLM in the coming weeks.
Casey Hammond, deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management at the Interior Department, said the agency is excited to have Bushue leading the BLM's efforts in the Pacific Northwest, describing him as "an exemplary leader and native Oregonian."
"Barry understands intimately the interconnection between the health of public lands and the health and well-being of people and communities in Oregon and Washington," Hammond said, adding Bushue will bring fresh ideas and approaches to the agency's work.
Bushue and his wife, Helen, and daughter, Lara, operate Bushue's Family Farms in Boring, Ore., 20 miles east of Portland. The farm includes U-pick berries, a seasonal pumpkin patch and greenhouse and grows and sells garden plants and flowers.
For nearly 20 years, Bushue was president of the Oregon Farm Bureau, advocating on behalf of farmers and ranchers statewide. He was also vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation from 2008 to 2016.
In 2018, Bushue was named Oregon state director of the Farm Service Agency, managing 100 employees in 23 county offices. The FSA is responsible for implementing federal farm programs, including loans, disaster assistance and commodity price supports.
As state director for the BLM, Bushue will oversee management of 16.1 million acres stretching from where the Columbia River crosses into northeast Washington down to the headwaters of the Chetco River in southwest Oregon.
William Perry Pendley, the acting BLM director, said Bushue is a strong leader in natural resource management.
"He understands the Pacific Northwest, and the importance of the public lands to communities in the region," Pendley said.
Bushue also drew positive reviews from the Oregon Cattlemen's Association, representing state ranchers who hold grazing permits on BLM land.
"Barry is an excellent choice for the position of BLM State Director," said OCA Executive Director Jerome Rosa. "His experience with natural resources and agricultural communities will make him an essential ally for Oregon farmers and ranchers."
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., said he has worked with Bushue over the years and benefited from his "common sense and wise counsel."
"Barry has a longstanding record of strong management experience and knowledge of the state's natural resources. He is well known throughout both the state and nation for his work on behalf of farmers and ranchers," said Walden, the state's only Republican member of Congress. "I am confident that the state of Oregon's public lands are in good hands with Barry at the helm."
Others, however, were more cautious about the appointment.
Jayson O'Neill, director of the nonprofit Western Values Project, a public lands watchdog, said he thought it was curious the BLM would appoint a new state director while still operating under an acting national director in Pendley, who has drawn criticism from public lands and environmental defenders.
While Bushue's background appears to favor ranching and agriculture, O'Neill said managing BLM lands is not just about mining, grazing and oil and gas extraction.
"It must also balance and incorporate the growing and thriving outdoor economy and to ensure that we still have access and use of our shared public lands," he said.