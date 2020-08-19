SALEM — Oregon farmers have been slow so far to apply for funding through a state program created to help shoulder the cost of more stringent COVID-19 restrictions, though officials expect that requests will pick up toward the end of harvest.
The Food Security and Farmworker Safety Program reimburses producers to comply with temporary rules implemented by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration in May, intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus at labor-intensive farms.
Provisions target three main areas, including field sanitation, labor housing and transportation. Among the heightened standards, farms must increase the number of portable toilets and handwashing stations for fieldworkers, modify housing units to maintain 6 feet of distance between unrelated workers and keep drivers and passengers separated by 3 feet in vehicles while traveling to and from work.
When agricultural groups raised concerns about the added costs for growers — especially on short notice ahead of harvest season — Gov. Kate Brown allocated $30 million in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to ease the financial burden.
Of that total, $16 million is being administered by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board as direct compensation for farmers. Meta Loftsgaarden, OWEB executive director, said the agency has received 120 applications as of Aug. 18, which is fewer than anticipated.
"I do think by this time, we expected to see more producers actually submitting applications to us," Loftsgaarden said. "We want to make sure growers know this opportunity is out there."
The Oregon Department of Agriculture collaborated with OWEB, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Housing and Community Services to establish the Food Security and Farmworker Safety Program.
Another $14 million was also earmarked for multilingual outreach and education materials, and paying to quarantine sick workers.
ODA Director Alexis Taylor said it is all part of a comprehensive effort to protect farmworkers and Oregon's food supply chain.
"There are resources here to help (farmers) through harvest to make sure they are in compliance with the Oregon OSHA rules, and make sure they have the personal protective equipment needed to protect their workforce," Taylor said.
According to Loftsgaarden, the applications OWEB has received are primarily from the Willamette Valley and Columbia Gorge, running the gamut of specialty crops such as cherries, pears, berries, winegrapes, asparagus, grass seed and hemp.
"It has been every type of crop so far, which is great," she said.
Nearly all applications have had some kind of field sanitation component to them, Loftsgaarden said, such as buying or renting enough portable toilets and handwashing stations to provide one for every 10 employees. The normal ratio required by Oregon OSHA is one for every 20 employees. Units can cost up to $5,000 each.
About one-fourth of the applications also include requests for additional housing to put up displaced workers since, under social distancing guidelines, the labor camps cannot accommodate as many workers.
Brown also recently expanded the program to include face masks and other personal protective equipment, based on need and demand.
Farms have until Oct. 25 to apply, when the Oregon OSHA rule is set to expire. Loftsgaarden said the "vast majority" of financial assistance is still available.
"They're just waiting until their season is over so they can gather all those (receipts) up," she said. "We expect to see the distribution go up once folks are finished with harvest."
Applying is a two-step process. First, growers fill out a basic application to determine their eligibility and get them enrolled in the state system. Then they submit their receipts for repayment.
The program did set initial payment limits of $350 for personal protective equipment, $1,000 for added transportation and $20,000 for field sanitation and housing. However, if any money is left over, Loftsgaarden said it will be paid out to farms at a proportional rate.
"Our hope was to just make sure we could carry ourselves through the season and not end up with some of those late season crops not end up with any money," Loftsgaarden said. "But we certainly don't want folks to think they shouldn't submit because we're going to run out of money."