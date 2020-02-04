SALEM, Ore. — As global blueberry production has roughly doubled, farmers have increasingly been competing on quality rather than on timing, according to experts.
About 1 million metric tons of blueberries were harvested in 2018, up from nearly 564 million in 2014, according to the International Blueberry Organization.
Just a few years ago, the worldwide blueberry industry had “supply gaps” during which the crop was almost totally unavailable to consumers, said Amelie Aust, co-CEO of the Fall Creek Farm & Nursery in Lowell, Ore.
“That’s going away. We’re going toward a phase of 52-week blueberry consumption that we can build on as an industry,” Aust said Feb. 3 during the Oregon Blueberry Conference in Salem, Ore.
For the past couple of decades, the blueberry industry has focused on filling supply windows, she said. As production as expanded, grocers now have more options and are becoming more discerning.
“Quality will have a bigger impact on our pricing and also what kind of home our fruit can get,” Aust said.
Retailers generally have a diminishing tolerance for blueberries that are of lower quality, said David Brazelton, Fall Creek’s founder and Aust’s father. As a major blueberry nursery, the company keeps close tabs on global production trends.
“It’s just not OK anymore and it’s being punished,” he said.
The greater availability of blueberries is also prompting the market to “segregate,” not only according to container sizes but also different price points for various qualities of fruit, Aust said. The trend is especially becoming apparent in the United Kingdom and Europe.
“This is a big market development opportunity we’re trying to learn more about,” she said.
According to the International Blueberry Organization, North America’s share of global highbush blueberry production fell from about 50% to 30% between 2016 and 2018 due to growing competition from other regions.
For example, South American production has grown from about 162,000 metric tons to 264,000 metric tons in that time.
“Peru this year has surpassed Chile as the largest blueberry exporting country in the world,” Brazelton said.
Western European blueberry production jumped from about 22,000 metric tons to more than 30,000 metric tons between 2016 and 2018, while Eastern European production surged from about 20,000 metric tons to 50,000 metric tons, according to IBO.
“Individuals are eating more, and more individuals are eating blueberries,” Brazelton said.
In 2019, North America produced a record 870 million pounds of the crop, up 27% from the previous year, with a slight majority of the production going toward the fresh market rather than for processing, he said.
The Northwest grow about 72% of the blueberries produced during the 2019 summertime fresh market season, up from about 63% in 2016, he said. “We’re the farthest away (from major metropolitan markets) but we’re actually dominating that window in fresh.”
Oregon and Washington benefit from warm days and cool nights, which increase quality potential. The region also hasn’t experienced as much weather-related production volatility as other areas, Brazelton said.
“We don’t have that big swing here. It’s amazingly regular,” he said.