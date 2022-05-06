Bird flu has been found in backyard flocks in Linn County in Western Oregon and in Pacific County in southwest Washington, animal health officials said Friday.
They are the first detections of the disease this year among domestic birds in the two states. Highly pathogenic avian influenza already had been found in 32 other states, dating back to early February.
Washington State Department of Agriculture veterinarian Danna Dobbs said she had hoped the Northwest would be spared as virus-carrying waterfowl migrated north.
"We were holding our breaths that it would pass the Pacific flyway, but now, unfortunately, we are all involved," she said.
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratory in Ames, Iowa, on Thursday confirmed state tests showing the birds in the two backyard flocks were infected.
Dobbs said the owner of the Pacific County flock had about 100 chickens and turkeys. He reported seeing a crow mixing with the poultry. "The next day, he literally described them dropping like flies," she said.
The virus showed up the past week in the Linn County flock, killing three geese. Officials said the flock had about 100 birds.
Bird flu has caused the destruction of 37.3 million domestic birds this year, according to the USDA. The virus caused 50 million domestic birds to be killed in 2015, mostly chickens and turkeys euthanized on commercial farms.
Washington and Oregon were the first states to be hit by highly pathogenic influenza in the winter of 2014-15. Bird flu this year already has struck much of the country, particularly Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Pennsylvania.
Bird flu has been detected in four backyard flocks in Idaho. The USDA confirmed bird flu in a backyard flock in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska, on April 30.
Bird flu has not been confirmed in any commercial poultry farm in Oregon, Idaho, Washington and California. In the West, two commercial farms in Colorado and one in Utah have been infected.
In 2015, bird flu spread swept through large commercial farms as the virus spread from barn to barn on clothes and equipment. This year, the virus appears to be mostly introduced at many points by wild birds infecting domestic birds, officials said.
The virus this year is infecting more wild bird species and killing more, too, said U.S. Geological Survey emerging disease coordinator Bryan Richards.
"There is a lot more virus out there this time in the environment," he said.
Richards said that even if the virus burns out this spring, it could reappear in the fall as migratory birds fly south. Europe suffered an outbreak in the spring of 2021. After waning over the summer, the virus came back in the fall.
"I wouldn't bet against this virus coming back," Richards said.
The USDA reports bird flu outbreaks to the World Organization for Animal Health and international trading partners. International guidelines call for trade restrictions to be limited to the immediate area of the outbreak.
Officials said Friday they did not know whether the confirmation of bird flu in the two backyard flocks would lead to export restrictions.