WALLOWA, Ore. — A federal judge has ruled that an Oregon woody biomass processor is entitled to insurance compensation for business income lost due to a fire.
In 2019, a fire caused extensive damage to buildings and machinery owned by Integrated Biomass Resources, a company in Wallowa, Ore., that makes heat logs, campfire wood, poles and electricity from forest project byproducts.
The biomass company filed a lawsuit against the Delaware-based AIX Insurance Co. for refusing to pay for income lost due to suspended business operations in the fire’s aftermath.
The complaint sought at least $670,000 in damages for the insurance company’s alleged breach of contract.
AIX claimed the damaged equipment was covered under a portion of the insurance policy that did not provide compensation for lost business income, but a federal magistrate judge disagreed with that interpretation of the contract earlier this year.
“The court finds no ambiguity in the terms of the policy — business income coverage is provided for losses to those buildings, which includes permanently installed machinery and equipment, and to personal property located within 100 feet of the buildings,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan.
The insurance company objected to the magistrate judge’s findings and recommendations, arguing it had already paid for destroyed property under the policy but that its coverage didn’t extend to lost business income from damaged “out in the open” machinery.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman has now rejected the insurance company’s objections, ruling that he agrees with the magistrate judge’s “well-reasoned opinion” and adopts it as his own.
Though Integrated Biomass Resources has prevailed in the dispute over insurance coverage, the ruling does not decide the amount of damages owed to the company.
Integrated Biomass Resources was started in 2009 with the goal of processing small-diameter logs after larger timber became unavailable in the region due to stricter environmental regulations.
The company largely relies on woody biomass from wildfire mitigation and forest health projects on federal lands in Northeast Oregon. Last year, it was bought for an undisclosed sum by Heartwood Biomass LLC.
