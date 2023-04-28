Wildfire (copy) (copy)

A tanker drops fire retardant on a blaze near Sisters, Ore. Insurance companies will be required to justify higher premiums and canceled policies to homeowners under a wildfire bill recently approved by Oregon lawmakers.

 Oregon Department of Forestry

Insurance companies must provide property-specific reasons for cancelling homeowner policies or raising premiums due to wildfire risk under legislation recently approved in Oregon.

Under Senate Bill 82, such insurance notifications must explain how a home’s wildfire risk was calculated and what actions may improve its insurability.

