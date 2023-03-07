sm cattle oregon range.jpg (copy)

Cattle on an Oregon range. Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to fund livestock fencing along risky portions of state highways.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Grants for fence construction would become available under a bill meant to prevent livestock on open range from wandering onto Oregon’s busy state highways.

State transportation officials would identify the riskiest highway stretches and who’s eligible for grants under House Bill 2799, which doesn’t yet specify the amount of money for the grant fund.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you