Maximum license fees for Oregon livestock feed manufacturers could double under a bill aimed at maintaining the current level of safety inspections at their facilities.
The cap on license fees would increase from $500 to $1,000 per feed manufacturer and from $20 to $60 per commercial feed product under Senate Bill 36.
The registration and inspection program is intended to prevent the misbranding and adulteration of livestock feed, said Lauren Henderson, assistant director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
In recent years, for example, toxins and excessive vitamin levels have been detected in livestock feed, resulting in animal losses, he said during a recent legislative hearing.
The ODA inspects 4,800 products from 88 manufacturers in Oregon and 340 facilities outside the state, said Isaac Stapleton, the ODA’s food safety and animal health director.
The agency expects that without an increase in fees, the livestock feed program wouldn’t generate enough revenues to sustain the current level of operations by the end of the 2021-2023 biennium.
However, the fees won’t increase to the maximum amount right away.
“Raising the caps in statute doesn’t mean that we would immediately go to those caps, but it allows the program over time to adjust the fees,” Stapleton said.
Senate Bill 36 is among several proposals to raise maximum fees on industries overseen by ODA, Henderson said.
“We don’t want to be blind to the fact that 2020 has placed a tremendous amount of hardship on businesses both from the pandemic and wildfires,” he said. “We know it’s not the best time to bring forward the fee increase conversation. These caps are just to give us room to work.”
A legal dispute arising from an enforcement action by ODA resulted in litigation costs that reduced the program’s cash buffer, Henderson said.
“Occasionally we have to take some pretty stern actions and they get challenged, which is everyone’s right to do, of course,” he said. “So, that will generate those (legal) fees as they go through the administrative hearing process.”
The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association submitted testimony stating the fee increase isn’t expected to be “tremendously impactful” to the livestock industry, but nonetheless asked lawmakers to consider the “cumulative effect” of hikes.
Commodity producers must “absorb” additional costs because they can’t be passed on to consumers, said Tom Sharp, OCA’s president, in a written letter.
“We would respectfully request you and your colleagues approach every piece of legislation that impacts the costs associated with producing food in Oregon with additional scrutiny and sensitivity,” he said.