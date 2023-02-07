Oregon OSHA adopts stricter rules for pesticide drift protection (copy)

Oregon lawmakers are considering House Bill 2610, which would direct $1 million to Oregon State University for the study of pest control alternatives, which is partly motivated by the loss of such insecticides as chlorpyrifos.

 Associated Press File

SALEM — Oregon State University would receive $1 million to study pest control alternatives under a bill that’s partly meant to replace certain insecticides in specialty crops.

New chemistries offer crop protection that’s safer for people and the environment, but they’re often not federally approved for niche crops grown in Oregon, said Katie Murray, executive director of the Oregonians for Food and Shelter agribusiness group.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you