Oregon Capitol

The Oregon Capitol in Salem.

 Pamplin Media Group

SALEM — On-farm weddings would face different zoning rules in Eastern and Western Oregon under a bill meant to head off land use objections with a geographic compromise.

Though restrictions in Western Oregon would remain unchanged under House Bill 2487, the proposal still seems likely to encounter stiff resistance from farmland conservation advocates.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you