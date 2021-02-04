SALEM — Farm structures would remain exempt from building codes even if they’re occasionally used for non-agricultural purposes under a bill that aims to clarify Oregon law.
House Bill 2611 would make clear that a building only qualifies for the exemption if it’s “primarily” dedicated to storing or maintaining farm machinery, managing crops and livestock, or other agricultural activities.
Currently, the exemption statute doesn’t clearly define when a farm structure is “used for” agricultural purposes, which is subject to disparate interpretations, said Dave Hunnicutt, president of the Oregon Property Owners Association.
The law could be understood to require exclusive farm use, under which a barn could lose the exemption even if a camper is sometimes parked inside, he said. At the other extreme, the exemption could apply even if a building is rarely used for agricultural purposes.
“I doubt that’s what the Legislature intended, but you could make that argument,” Hunnicutt said during a recent hearing before the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Code enforcement issues have recently arisen over the exemption in Washington, Multnomah and Yamhill counties, but the courts haven’t yet weighed in on the statute’s meaning, he said.
By passing HB 2611, lawmakers could “short-circuit potential litigation” over the exemption, Hunnicutt said.
Lawmakers approved a statewide building code law in 1973 but then created the exemption two years later, after farm structures were subjected to the same requirements as buildings frequently occupied by the public, he said.
However, counties have lately taken a stricter approach to the law and threatened to disqualify farm structures used for any other purposes, Hunnicutt said. “I don’t believe that’s what the ’75 Legislature intended.”
Though code enforcement officers don’t typically go looking for such problems, they do respond to complaints that are usually generated by neighbors, he said.
The bill would not change any land use requirements, so landowners would still have to abide by state and county land use processes to convert farm structures to other uses, Hunnicutt said. The exemption would still not apply to dwellings or certain buildings used by more than 10 people at a time.
“We aren’t changing any of the sideboards,” he said.
The Oregon Farm Bureau supports HB 2611 because some counties have “attempted to erode” the exemption, which could lead to expensive building upgrades if farmers keep personal items in their barns.
“We do not believe that the law was intended to be this prescriptive,” said Samantha Bayer, OFB’s policy counsel, in written testimony.