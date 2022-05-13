WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration has tapped Oregon Department of Agriculture director Alexis Taylor to fill USDA's top agricultural trade role.
In a statement Friday, the White House named Taylor as its nominee for the role of USDA undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, a position that has been vacant since President Biden took office.
Taylor has not yet responded to the Capital Press's request for comment.
The job is of major importance to America's farming sector.
Farm groups nationwide have pressed for months for the Biden administration to fill the position.
In her new role, Taylor will be an ambassador responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to agricultural trade, developing USDA's trade policy, facilitating foreign market access and promoting U.S. agriculture.
Taylor has many years of experience with U.S. agricultural trade policy, and her expected appointment was immediately welcomed by farm groups and lawmakers.
“U.S. agricultural producers need to have a leading voice on the world stage who can advocate for free and fair trade, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Thankfully, Alexis Taylor has the right background and experience to hit the ground running,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a statement.
Grassley said he will support Taylor throughout the Senate confirmation process.
In a joint statement, U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers also welcomed Taylor's appointment.
“(National Association of Wheat Growers) welcomes President Biden nominating Alexis Taylor to this key role and encourage(s) the Senate Agriculture Committee to work diligently and expeditiously in considering this nomination," said NAWG's CEO, Chandler Goule.
Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, applauded Taylor's "passion for seeking market opportunities for American farmers, ranchers and food producers of all types."
Since 2016, Taylor has been the director of Oregon Department of Agriculture, in a state whose economy is heavily dependent on foreign trade, exporting about $2.85 billion in agricultural goods annually.
Before coming to ODA, Taylor spent 12 years working on agricultural trade policy and related issues in Washington D.C., where she oversaw USDA's Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services branch. She spent years traveling the world in that role, looking for ways to open new markets and improve the competitive position of U.S. farm goods in the global marketplace.
Before joining USDA, Taylor worked for several members of Congress.
Taylor is a graduate of Iowa State University. She grew up on her family farm in Iowa, a property that has been in her family for more than 100 years.
During high school, Taylor enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. In college, her unit was deployed to Iraq, where she served one tour with the 389th Combat Engineer Battalion.
A replacement for her at ODA has not yet been announced.