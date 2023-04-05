Beaver (copy)

A key legislative committee has approved new limits on killing beavers in Oregon, which will now be considered by the full House. A last-minute amendment allows beavers to be killed without a permit during emergencies, but the Oregon Farm Bureau remains opposed to the bill.

 123rf

A proposal to strengthen Oregon’s beaver protections is headed for a House floor vote after a last-minute amendment secured its unanimous approval by a key committee.

Beavers would no longer be considered predatory animals under House Bill 3463, allowing state wildlife officials to manage the species on private lands instead of farm regulators.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you