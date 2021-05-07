SALEM — Angela "Angi" Bailey, a nursery owner in Gresham, Ore., has taken over as president of the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Bailey stepped into role after health issues forced former OFB president Barb Iverson to resign.
"I am ready to serve as OFB president alongside an amazing team of state officers, board and staff," Bailey said in a statement released by the Farm Bureau. "All are engaged, dedicated and give 100% to this organization."
Bailey and her husband, Larry, own and operate Verna Jean Nursery in Gresham, located east of Portland, specializing in growing Japanese maples. She is a member of the Multnomah County Farm Bureau, and served as first vice president of the state organization under Iverson.
"While nobody can ever 'replace' Barb, Farm Bureau members should know that we have a strong team in place to carry Oregon Farm Bureau forward," Bailey said.
Iverson, who owns the famous Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm near Woodburn, Ore., was elected OFB president in 2019. As first vice president, Bailey will finish Iverson's two-year term, which continues through December.
Brian Glaser, of Linn County, moves up to first vice president, and Shane Otley, of Harney County, moves up to second vice president. The position of third vice president will be filled in a special election during the OFB board meeting in May.
"We will miss Barb's integrity, commitment and steady leadership, and we offer her our deepest thanks for her many years of above-and-beyond service," said OFB Executive Vice President Dave Dillon. "Barb's leadership built on those who came before her, and she leaves the organization stronger than she found it.
"Likewise, Angela brings a new set of skills and experiences that will help Farm Bureau continue to advance at a time when our members need a strong Farm Bureau more than ever," Dillon said.
Iverson said her decision to step down was difficult but necessary, given a recent health scare that left her in and out of the hospital for a month.
On Feb. 21, Iverson said she was taken to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, where doctors found she had a subdural hematoma — a type of brain bleed.
While she is home now and feeling better, Iverson said doctors told her a full recovery could take 8-9 months.
"I thought it was probably best for the Farm Bureau to just step aside," Iverson told the Capital Press. "There is just so much going on."
Iverson described Bailey as "an incredible individual, very thoughtful and a hard worker."
Bailey has graduated from the American Farm Bureau Federation's Partners in Ag Leadership program, and was the first Farm Bureau member from Oregon selected to participate in 2019.
"Angi is going to do a phenomenal job," Iverson said. "You just have to trust the process, and the team we have. They're going to do great."
Iverson is a longtime Farm Bureau member. She is a past president of the Clackamas County Farm Bureau, and was first elected to the state board of directors in 2005.
"It was an honor to serve," Iverson said. "I really enjoyed my time on the board. This is a great organization."