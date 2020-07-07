The first two cases of COVID-19 at Duckwall Fruit were reported May 26. Then another two days later.
As a precaution, the pear processing plant in Hood River, Ore., voluntarily shut down that afternoon and ordered testing for all 246 employees. Of those, 43 tests came back positive. Including family members and close contacts, 64 people tested positive, making it the fourth-largest workplace outbreak statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Duckwall Fruit is hardly alone in the food processing industry. According to OHA, four of the five largest workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 are tied to food processors, including Pacific Seafood in Newport with 180 cases, Lamb Weston in Hermiston with 72 cases and Bob's Red Mill in Milwaukie with 61 cases.
Just within the last two weeks, the Tillamook County Creamery Association reported 15 employees at its cheese-making plant in Boardman tested positive for COVID-19, and Shearer's Foods, which makes potato chips in Hermiston, self-reported six employees who tested positive.
Food processing is considered an essential business, meaning companies were exempt from Gov. Kate Brown's executive order in March mandating certain closures. The industry's challenge, however, is protecting workers inside facilities where hundreds of employees may work close together on packaging and inspection lines.
"It's a tough environment to control," said Craig Smith, director of government affairs for Food Northwest, a trade group based in Portland that represents processors in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
'Toolkit, playbook'
On June 5, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, OHA and Oregon OSHA issued a "toolkit" and "playbook" for each of the state's 2,000-plus food processors to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Though not required, the toolkit outlines recommendations for social distancing, providing personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer, screening workers and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, among other emergency measures.
The playbook, on the other hand, details each agency's role in responding to an outbreak, acknowledging that if a processor must shut down, it may result in "catastrophic food supply chain failures."
Isaak Stapleton, director of food safety and animal health at the Department of Agriculture, said he is so far pleased with the industry's response and reception.
"I think it's been successful so far," Stapleton said. "A lot of these food processing facilities have cleaning and sanitation in place because of food safety concerns. On top of that, they're taking these additional (steps) to protect their employees from COVID-19."
While companies have solid controls within their walls, Stapleton said they cannot supervise what happens outside work. That is where education becomes critical, encouraging workers to be safe and take precautions at home and in the community.
"Infections can occur anywhere," he said. "I think that’s a big part of it."
Asymptomatic workers
Food Northwest provided its own list of best management practices for members as early as March, even before the governor's first executive order, Smith said. It has since been picked up by the national Consumer Brands Association.
Despite the outbreaks, Smith defended the industry and its procedures, saying there is little evidence to show COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in processing facilities. Rather, he said workers who are asymptomatic have brought the virus onto the job site from elsewhere in the community, and it has been detected by the companies through robust testing.
"That's exactly what happened in Newport, and that's what happened at this last situation in Umatilla County with Lamb Weston," Smith said. "We're seeing cases at the plants for sure. But that doesn't mean they're getting sick at work."
Shelby Stoolman, a spokeswoman for Lamb Weston, said the company took "early and decisive action" after four employees at the Hermiston plant tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15. The facility immediately closed, and Umatilla County's public health department provided testing for all employees.
Stoolman said the plant remains closed, and a reopening date has not yet been set.
Since April, Lamb Weston has required all employees to complete a health screening when they arrive at work and wear a mask at all times onsite, Stoolman said. The company has also modified processing lines and break schedules to facilitate social distancing.
"Unfortunately, we started to see an increase in cases following Memorial Day weekend as non-workplace restrictions relaxed," Stoolman said. "This combined with having many asymptomatic cases who were not aware they had the virus contributed to the total number of cases at our facility."
A representative for Pacific Seafood did not return phone calls and emails for comment.
Reyna Lopez, executive director for Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noreste, or PCUN, Oregon's largest Latino union, said agricultural workers who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms may not realize they are sick, or may not report it because they feel they cannot afford to miss work.
Lopez said processors should take advantage of resources such as the Families First Cornavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, to ensure they can keep paying workers in quarantine, relieving some of the financial stress and stigma that comes with testing positive.
"On the local level, it's really been more education," Lopez said. "I think we are definitely seeing a big difference from where we were in the beginning (of the pandemic) to where we are now."
Smith, with Food Northwest, said he feels the state's toolkit has been valuable, and helped to limit transmission of the virus.
"We've really worked with our members to make sure they understand what they need to do," he said. "We're doing the best we possibly can to keep it out, and control it once it's there."
Company responses
Duckwall Fruit packages and ships roughly one-third of all fresh pears grown in the Hood River Valley, and employs more than 300 people during peak season from mid-August to January.
Ed Weathers, the company's president and sales manager, said they took COVID-19 seriously from the beginning, forming a crisis management team in February that continues to meet daily.
At the same time, Weathers said they started providing protective equipment and reconfigured processing lines to ensure employees stay 6 feet apart, or are separated by a protective barrier. Still, the virus found its way into the plant, prompting a shutdown that lasted 4-5 days so all employees could be tested.
Weathers said they also hired a company to disinfect the entire facility from floor to ceiling.
"We were not shut down by the authorities," Weathers said. "We did it out of an abundance of caution to try and stop any additional spread."
The plant has since reopened, though it is not yet operating at full capacity. Weathers said some employees opted not to return to work. In addition to measures already in place, Duckwall Fruit is now essentially a closed campus, screening workers before each shift with temperature checks and telling anyone with a fever to go home.
Weathers said he is not sure how much money the company has invested to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, but estimated it is "well into the six figures." Production has also slowed by 25-30%, with fewer workers per shift, he said.
The response has been similar at Tillamook Cheese in Boardman. The company released a statement saying it is following protocols developed according to guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess potential exposures. Infected employees have been sent home to quarantine.
Shearer's Foods closed for 24 hours to disinfect its facility, and asked infected workers to self-quarantine for 14 days. The company says it will continue to follow strict social distancing rules, enhanced sanitation and take workers' temperatures before each shift.
Both Tillamook and Shearer's said quarantined workers continue to receive pay and benefits. Weathers said the affected Duckwall employees were paid through the federal FFCRA and state unemployment.
As painful as the process has been at times, Weathers said he feels state and industry guidance prepared Duckwall Fruit for how to handle its outbreak.
"In the end, we feel like we limited the potential spread and kept our employees safe and healthy," he said.