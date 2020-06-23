The Rural Broadband Capacity Program is accepting applications for $10 million in projects that provide better broadband internet access for elementary education, telework and telehealth in unserved and underserved areas.
Eligible applicants include Oregon cities, counties, ports, tribes, cooperatives, nonprofit corporations, public-private partnerships, school districts, education service districts, hospitals, health systems and private sector internet service providers.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 2. Awards will be offered as soon as possible, once all funds are committed.
Funds must be expended and projects must be completed by Dec. 30, 2020.
Unexpended funds will be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
Information is posted on the Oregon Broadband Office website at www.oregon4biz.com/Broadband-Office/Rural-Broadband-Capacity-Program/