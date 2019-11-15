Another agreement to sell “a significant portion of the assets” owned by the bankrupt NORPAC Foods processing company is likely to be announced by Monday, according to the company’s attorney.
“It is possible, I might even say likely” that NORPAC will file a motion asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Peter McKittrick to approve the deal by Monday or perhaps even today, said Albert Kennedy, the farm cooperative’s attorney, during a Nov. 14 court hearing.
An earlier $155 million takeover deal with agribusiness entrepreneur Frank Tiegs was canceled last month after he complained about regulatory and environmental problems at NORPAC, as well as a lack of access to information.
There are “uncertainties” about how NORPAC’s Oregon facilities in Brooks and Salem will be handled, Kennedy said.
On Nov. 14, the company also issued notices to more than 900 employees at those two facilities that they’ll be laid off in January when the plants close, unless any sale agreements materialize.
The company also has a facility in Quincy, Wash., for which it has not issued layoff notices, as well as a facility in Stayton, Ore., for which it had previous announced 485 layoffs due to the plant’s planned closure.
It’s likely that NORPAC’s facilities in Brooks and Salem will need to be closed for a period of time, since the time for an orderly transition may have passed, but it’s possible they may be re-opened relatively quickly, Kennedy said.
The layoff notices will likely prompt NORPAC employees to look for other jobs amid a labor shortage in the area, if they’re not looking already, said William Wilder, an attorney for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
If the employees are kept in the dark about a possible transition in ownership, they will likely be “voting with their feet,” Wilder said.
Kennedy replied that NORPAC is prepared to discuss the situation with the union but not in a public forum.
CoBank, a major creditor for NORPAC, is contemplating entering another “forbearance agreement” under which it would postpone any attempts to seize collateral or otherwise take enforcement action against the food processor, said Teresa Pearson, attorney for the bank.
An existing forbearance agreement between CoBank and the cooperative expires today.
The possibility of another agreement, as well as other options in the case, will be discussed during another court hearing scheduled for Monday.
NORPAC filed for bankruptcy in August, citing “significant operating losses” since 2015, and reported $165 million in debts and $315 million in assets.