The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that animals can’t file lawsuits, relieving farm advocates who had worried about potentially expansive new litigation over livestock production.

The appellate court has determined a horse lacks the legal right to sue its former owner, who’d pleaded guilty to neglecting the animal.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

