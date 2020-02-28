REDMOND, Ore. — Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching students about the importance of farming and ranching, has kicked off its annual Agricultural Literacy Project with volunteers visiting hundreds of classrooms across the state.
Each year, Oregon AITC selects an agriculturally themed book and lesson plan aimed at students in kindergarten through fifth grade. This year's book, "The Girl Who Thought in Pictures: The Story of Dr. Temple Grandin," celebrates the accomplishments of the renowned animal scientist and autism activist.
The 2020 Project began on Feb. 19 at Tom McCall Elementary School in Redmond. Twelve members of the Redmond FFA Chapter read to students during an assembly and led them in a follow-up activity in which they designed their own corral systems using Play-Doh, toothpicks and a marble to represent the cow.
Grandin is known among ranchers for designing curved corrals that reduce stress, panic and injury in cattle.
"It's a nice STEM activity," said Jessica Jansen, executive director of Oregon AITC. "They use their engineering abilities to put together this corral in groups."
This is the 12th year for the literacy project. Oregon AITC provides the book and lesson plan, and volunteers from local communities arrange to have the project in their schools.
"I think teachers just love the opportunity to bring varying perspectives and views into their classrooms," Jansen said. "It gives students that exposure and ability to gain a broader exposure to agricultural industries."
In 2019, the project included 766 volunteers who reached 796 classrooms and over 20,000 students, Jansen said.
Dawn Alexander, a fifth-grade teacher at Tom McCall Elementary School and Oregon AITC board member, said the literacy project is an opportunity to expose younger students to the importance of agriculture, "an industry that takes all types of young innovative minds."
By recognizing the life and achievements of Grandin — who was never formally diagnosed with autism until adulthood — Jansen said it will help to remind students of the diversity of thinkers who have made an impact on the world.
"Overall, this is just a really great way for that message to be reinforced," she said.
The literacy project will run through the end of the school year. Classrooms and volunteers can register for the project by visiting www.oregonaitc.org/literacy-project.