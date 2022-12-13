Wildfire activity

Oregon lawmakers plan to look for incentives for landowners to increase their wildfire resilience after receiving blowback from a state wildfire regulatory map last summer.

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers will consider changing their approach to wildfire prevention in 2023, potentially focusing on incentives for landowners to make defensible-space and home-hardening upgrades.

The shift in strategy comes after rural landowners raised objections over the summer to a state wildfire map, which displayed high-risk areas subject to stricter regulations.

