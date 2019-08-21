Several Klamath Basin irrigators want the Oregon Court of Appeals to curtail water regulators’ authority to shut down groundwater pumping from aquifers that aren’t immediately next to surface waters.
A three-judge panel of the appellate court heard oral arguments in Salem Aug. 21 that centered on the Oregon Water Resources Department’s interpretation of the word “adjacent” in this context.
Sarah Liljefelt, attorney for the irrigators, argued OWRD shouldn’t have “regulated off” their four wells to preserve water in the Sprague River because they don’t tap into a groundwater source next to it.
Under the “prior appropriations” doctrine of Western water law, “senior” irrigators with older water rights can protect their access to water by asking regulators to shut down diversions or pumping by “junior” irrigators.
None of the wells in question rely on the alluvial aquifer alongside the river and instead depend on deeper sources of groundwater, so they shouldn’t have been required to stop pumping, the irrigators argued.
“The water my client is drawing water from is not adjacent to the Sprague River,” Liljefelt said.
The OWRD has committed a legal error by adopting a broad understanding of the term “adjacent” that encompasses more distant aquifers than the one immediately bordering the river, the irrigators argue.
“My clients' argument is the regulation means what it says,” Liljefelt said.
The irrigators also contend that OWRD didn’t account for the limited ability of groundwater to pass through the stream bed when analyzing whether the wells affected flows in the Sprague River.
In other words, the agency didn’t base its decision to shut down pumping on substantial evidence, as required by Oregon water regulations, the irrigators claim.
“What we’ve argued is the Oregon Water Resources Department omitted an entire factor from their modeling,” said Liljefelt.
The OWRD countered that its interpretation of “adjacent” is plausible and entitled to deference in court, since the water can move between the irrigators’ groundwater sources and the Sprague River.
The definition of “adjacent” isn’t limited to “next to,” and can include “not distant,” “relatively near,” and “close to, but not necessarily touching,” according to OWRD.
A well within a mile of a river is assumed to be adjacent for regulatory purposes, though even more distant aquifers are potentially connected to surface flows, said Inge Wells, attorney for the agency.
Beyond one mile, however, “the impact isn’t significant enough to be worth regulating,” she said.
Several irrigation districts in the region intervened in the case to support the OWRD’s understanding of “adjacent,” arguing the narrower definition ignores scientific data about water movement and would harm senior water rights.
“It is the prior appropriations system in action,” said Richard Deitchman, attorney for the intervening irrigation districts.
As for the model OWRD used to support the decision to “regulate off” the wells, the calculations were reasonable and relied on the best available information at the time, the agency said.
Aside from questions of water law, the judges also face another complication involving regulatory changes in the Klamath Basin.
The litigation involves wells that were shut down in 2016, which would ordinarily render a case moot unless the situation is capable of repetition and likely to evade review.
Since the irrigators challenged the OWRD’s decisions in court, however, the agency has adopted new groundwater rules that will expire in 2021.
For that reason, the judges debated whether it’s worthwhile for them to still weigh in on the dispute.
The OWRD argued that the modeling controversy was moot but the definition of “adjacent” was still worth reviewing.
Sarah Liljefelt, attorney for the irrigators, said both questions are worth reviewing because OWRD will revert to its previous rules in 2021 unless they’re first replaced by newer regulations.
At this point, though, it’s uncertain the agency will adopt newer rules, she said. “It’s a hypothetical inquiry about what the department may or may not do.”