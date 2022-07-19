Wetlands in Klamath Basin

Standing grain is left for migrating birds in the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected several lawsuits over farming in the refuge complex.

 Holly Dillemuth/For the Capital Press

A federal appeals court has rejected claims that irrigation, pesticides and grazing in several Klamath Basin national wildlife refuges are managed in violation of environmental laws.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has also dismissed arguments by farm representatives that agriculture is too strictly regulated in the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

