Logging operations in Oregon’s Coast Range. An investment of $700 million in manufacturing capacity by Roseburg Forest Products is expected to buttress Oregon’s timber economy.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Forest Products plans to spend $700 million for new and expanded manufacturing facilities over the next four years, an investment the company says will benefit Oregon forestland owners and the state’s timber economy.

Most of the money will go toward two new plants near Roseburg that will make engineered wood products from residuals such as chips, shavings and sawdust from the company’s other plants.

