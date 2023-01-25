Meat processing fundinf (copy)

An Oregon meat processor cuts a hog carcass. The livestock industry wants Oregon lawmakers to invest $10 million in grant funding for meat processing.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

SALEM — Oregon’s livestock industry is seeking $10 million in state grant funding to construct and expand slaughter facilities, claiming the demand for such projects far surpasses the $2 million awarded so far.

The increased funding proposed in House Bill 2907 builds upon recent legislative efforts to bolster the state’s meat processing infrastructure, according to supporters.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you