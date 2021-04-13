With chlorpyrifos insecticides coming under new restrictions in Oregon, the farm industry is pushing for increased research into alternative products and methods.
A bill that would direct $1.25 million toward those studies recently cleared an important initial hurdle, with the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously recommending approval.
Under House Bill 3249, the state’s Department of Agriculture would receive $800,000 to establish a grant program for chlorpyrifos alternatives research, while Oregon State University would get $400,000 to conduct field trials of replacement pesticides.
The proposal will now be considered by the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, which makes budget decisions.
Most uses of chlorpyrifos will be phased out over three years under an ODA rule enacted last year in response to concerns over the chemical’s neurological impacts on humans. However, growers of numerous specialty crops still rely on the chemical for pest control.
“Without effective alternatives, farm and ranch families face crop losses and could even lose access to domestic and international markets,” said Rep. Shelly Boshart-Davis, R-Albany, the bill’s chief sponsor.
Research, field trials and federal registration of alternative pesticides are expected to take up to seven years per crop, so the studies need to begin as soon as possible, she said.
Grass and clover seed farmers don’t have many registered pesticides at their disposal and could experience yield losses of 30-40% without effective alternatives to chlorpyrifos, said Roger Beyer, director of the Oregon Seed Council.
Other crop sectors are also likely to experience serious impacts from restrictions on the insecticide, said Katie Murray, executive director of the Oregonians for Food and Shelter agribusiness group.
Mint producers are estimated to spend about $1.5 million to $3 million in replacement costs, which doesn’t even account for reduced crop yields, she said.
In strawberry fields infested with symphylans — soil-dwelling pests — the yield losses are expected to be total due to a lack of alternatives, resulting in losses of more than $4 million to farmers, Murray said.
“We’re leaving our growers at a disadvantage when these restrictions are inconsistent with federal regulation,” she said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had planned to stop the use of chlorpyrifos under the Obama administration but then reversed course when the Trump administration came into office in 2017.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to ban the insecticide in 2018 but reconsidered that decision the following year. Last year, the agency decided to continue allowing chlorpyrifos use on an interim basis.