The College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center will present a Zoom lecture on Milner Damn and I.B. Perrine’s efforts to bring irrigation to the Twin Falls, Idaho, area at the turn of the 20th century.
The virtual lecture is slated for Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The lecture will be given by Brian Olmstead, general manager of The Twin Falls Canal Company, who has deep roots in the local farm community.
His presentation will provide an overview of the prehistory and history of the Milner Dam, Perrine’s dream, the building of the dam and current issues affecting the dam.
The Zoom link to the presentation will be posted on the Herrett Center’s website the day of the lecture. For more information, visit www.herrett.csi.edu or call (208) 732-6655.