Average to below-average yields are expected in Idaho’s dry bean crop come harvest, expected to start the week of Aug. 10 in the southwestern part of the state.
Idaho dry bean growers planted about 65,000 acres this year, up 38% from 47,000 acres a year ago, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported. The increase in part reflected higher prices compared to many crops.
The U.S. Dry Bean Council ranks Idaho fifth in total production, at 8% of the country’s supply. North Dakota leads with 32%.
The state Department of Agriculture says an arid climate and high-tech irrigation aid bean quality and reduce disease potential. The crop is mainly grown in the southern half of the state.
“Overall, it was a pretty good spring,” Don Tolmie of Parma, a member of the state Bean Commission board, said. There were few weather-related planting delays, “and temperatures started off very nicely.”
“Since spring, however, we have seen gyrations in our temperatures that have caused some concern about yields,” he said. Cold at the end of May and in parts of June delayed emergence or slowed the growth of beans that had emerged.
“I started pretty optimistically on yield projections, but I have found lots of seeds missing or blanked out in the pods, probably due to wild fluctuations in temperatures,” Tolmie said. Highs have ranged from the 60s to the 90s, in alternating two- or three-day stretches.
“While it’s going to be a good profile year, I don’t think it’s going to be great,” he said. There could be some exceptions due to variety and location differences.
Yields slightly below the five-year average are likely for larger-seeded beans such as kidneys, cranberries and large whites, Tolmie said. Smaller beans such as pintos, small reds, pinks, yellows, navies and whites probably will yield close to average.
Temperatures in the middle 90s to low 100s, which Idaho experienced in the last week of July, won’t hurt dry beans as long as temperatures don’t change quickly and they have enough water and an adequate canopy or ground shading, he said.
Pests so far have not been a major threat, Tolmie said. Two-spotted spider mites appear to be in a down cycle. Pressure from other pests has been negligible, though “we typically don’t see a lot of thrip, aphid or mite infestation until grain harvest is fully underway” and they relocate.
He expects dry bean harvest to start in southwest Idaho during the week of Aug. 10, and be in full swing in the state’s higher-altitude south-central region by the last week of the month.