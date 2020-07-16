Washington State University and the University of Idaho have shared a School of Food Science since 2010, but now each is going its own way.
Effective July 1, UI merged its food science and animal and veterinary science departments.
"I think there's been some really positive things that have happened with this connection to WSU," Michael Parrella, dean of UI's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, told the Capital Press. "At the same time, it seems like the program has fallen short of what our expectations are."
Eight UI food science faculty members have joined the 22 animal and veterinary science faculty members.
“WSU is committed to the continued success of our School of Food Science," said André-Denis Wright, dean of WSU's College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. "Educating our students to be the next leaders in this industry will help ensure food security for our state and nation. Food science faculty will also continue to collaborate with our colleagues in Idaho to ensure positive educational experiences for our students.”
Parrella said it was a good time for the deans to bring a "fresh set of eyes" and focus on priorities within each state.
Parrella has been dean of CALS five years. Wright has been dean of CAHNRS two years.
The universities will maintain accreditation for a food science degree. Some UI students will still take classes at WSU and vice versa, said Robert Collier, head of UI's newly merged Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences.
About 35 students are in the UI food science program, Collier said.
About 46 are in WSU's program, said Girish Ganjyal, interim director of WSU's School of Food Science.
Researchers will still collaborate individually, but the move creates some gaps at WSU, such as dairy processing and engineering and cereal processing, Ganjyal said.
When Ganjyal arrived in 2013, the joint school had about 24 total faculty, with Washington responsible for about 14, he said. Today, WSU has 6.5 faculty members.
"We will have to fill certain critical positions," he said, estimating at least five to six new faculty are needed.
UI hopes to attract more students by connecting food science and animal science.
Parrella said undergraduate enrollment has been "stationary" for the last decade in Idaho.
"The bi-state school was an experiment — I think there was an expectation that it would increase the number of students enrolled on both sides of the border," he said. "That has not happened."
In Washington, student numbers are expected to increase in the coming years, Ganjyal said.
Ganjyal doesn't expect immediate impacts to WSU Extension's outreach program, which has three faculty members who work with industry stakeholders.
"If we don't get a few more positions filled up over the next two to three years, it will put a lot of strain on the system and priorities might change a little bit, but hopefully not," he said.
WSU will need continued support from stakeholders for the food science program, Ganjyal said. The school is fundraising to support hiring some new instructors, he said.
UI's Center for Food Agriculture and the Environment (CAFE) aligns with food science programs elsewhere in the state and will work with faculty from the College of Southern Idaho and Brigham Young University's Rexburg, Idaho, campus, Parrella said. A research dairy is slated to open in 2023.
The merger "is the beginning of some major changes we're hoping to make with food science," Parrella said.