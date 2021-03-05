Field Fresh Foods Inc. by late summer expects to start processing, packaging and shipping onions from its newly renovated facility in Nyssa, Ore.
The Los Angeles-based company for 20-plus years has been buying fall-harvested onions from the large southeastern Oregon-southwestern Idaho growing region.
Field Fresh targets greater efficiency and service capability when it finishes a major renovation at 418 Commercial Ave., company owner and President Emelio Castaneda said.
Extreme snow in 2016-17 substantially damaged the building, prompting the previous occupant, Golden West Produce, to vacate it. Golden West built a new facility in nearby Parma, Idaho.
Field Fresh has been improving and outfitting the building since last summer.
“We already know what works and doesn’t work, and we are putting in significant financial investment in the building and facility,” Castaneda said.
The project will cost about $5 million including property acquisition and interior improvements, he said.
“We are a growing company, and we are taking steps to strengthen the company and strengthen the supply base,” he said. “Customers are demanding these products and we are fulfilling these needs.”
Operationally, having L.A. and Nyssa facilities means Field Fresh can reduce transportation costs. The company formerly hauled whole onions to California, where processing removed about a quarter of the onion. The Nyssa facility enables the company to ship an all-usable product, and direct discarded material like peelings to local cattle-feed channels.
Field Fresh sells about 240 fruits and vegetables, some of which are further prepared. The 27-year-old company generates more than $100 million in annual revenue.
The separate FFF Farms works with growers and supplies Field Fresh, which in the onion business is a year-round provider that pulls from the different growing regions seasonally.
“The operation here is located in the Treasure Valley because of proximity to the product,” Castaneda said.
He also liked the friendly business climate, he said. The Nyssa operation eventually may expand beyond onions as demand and business needs warrant.
General Manager Carlos Castaneda, Emelio’s brother, said FFF Farms will be able to grow further with the additional capacity Nyssa provides. The facility has about 50,000 square feet including office, production and climate-controlled storage.
“I would like to be operational by next harvest” if not earlier, he said.
Work includes building improvements, equipment setup and an upgrade to higher-voltage electricity. The staff of about 20 will increase to 40 to 45 as production begins.