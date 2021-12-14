Environmental groups claim expanded wolf trapping in Idaho violates the Endangered Species Act by allowing threatened grizzly bears and Canada lynxes to be harmed.
The Center for Biological Diversity and 12 other groups have filed a federal lawsuit against Idaho officials for implementing new rules that allow year-round wolf trapping on private lands and remove tag limits on wolves, among other changes.
“Traps and snares are indiscriminate and are known to capture, injure and kill non-target species at high rates, including grizzly bears and lynx,” the complaint said.
The environmental plaintiffs have asked a federal judge to declare that Idaho’s wolf-trapping rules violate the ESA and to require the state to bring its regulations into compliance with the law.
“Because trapping and snaring of protected species constitute unlawful ‘take’ under the ESA and threatens irreparable harm, state defendants’ continued authorization and recent expansion of wolf trapping and snaring in grizzly bear and lynx habitat is unlawful and should be enjoined,” the complaint said.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is aware of the lawsuit but hasn’t yet been formally served with the complaint and has no comment on the litigation, said Roger Phillips, the agency’s public information supervisor.
The habitat for gray wolves in Idaho overlaps with that of grizzly bears and Canada lynxes, whose populations and ranges have been greatly diminished from their historical level in the U.S., according to the complaint.
Even before the new rules were enacted, wolf snares were involved in the deaths of two grizzly bears in the state last year, while five Canada lynxes were trapped over the past decade, the complaint said. Similar incidents have been reported in neighboring Montana.
“Because such incidents are under-reported, the number of grizzly bears and lynx captured by Idaho wolf trappers is likely much higher than these data indicate,” the complaint said.
Under the new regulations, the problem is likely to grow worse because traps will now be allowed during spring and summer when grizzly bears are “out of their winter dens” and roaming around, the complaint said.
Because the previous harvest limit of 15 wolves per season has been removed, the number of traps will probably increase in grizzly and lynx habitat as well, the plaintiffs claim. “Idaho’s wolf-trapping rules do not appreciably reduce the significant risk that grizzly bears and lynx will be incidentally caught in traps or snares intended for wolves.”
Traps and snares that don’t directly kill the protected species can still lead to mortalities because of resulting injuries, according to the lawsuit.
“By their nature and function, traps and snares cause compression or constriction injuries that can damage tissue, restrict vascular flow, and create harmful effects beyond the constricted extremity,” the complaint said. “The physiological effects of stress, trauma and shock can also cause death after release.”
The plaintiffs have filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against wolf trapping and snaring in Idaho’s grizzly bear habitat, arguing they’re “likely to succeed on the merits” of the case and will “suffer irreparable harm” without such an order.