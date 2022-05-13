BOISE — The Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which assists the families of fallen or injured wildland firefighters, is opening a facility in Boise.
As a charitable organization, WFF relies on donations to provide direct cash support when firefighters’ families need it most, grief and bereavement counseling and mental health assistance.
The WFF continues to look for ways they can serve firefighters and their families. The next major project is building Camp Hope, a place for the children of fallen and injured wildland firefighters to heal.
“By showing community support for the brave men and women who gave everything fighting wildfires, we can honor the sacrifices of the fallen and recognize their families,” said Dustin Miller, director of Idaho Department of Lands.
The new WFF facility in Boise has been in the works for five years.
“The Wildland Firefighter Foundation is doing great work on behalf of wildland firefighters and their families,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
“Wildland firefighting is a dangerous job and when tragedy strikes, the foundation is there with compassion and understanding, making a tangible difference in the lives of loved ones and injured firefighters. They are doing what the government cannot do,” he said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility will be at 1 p.m. May 20 at 2393 W. Airport Way, near the Boise Airport.