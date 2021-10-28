Hundreds of miles of piping by the Kittitas Reclamation District in Washington state will help conserve water from the Yakima River and deliver it more efficiently to irrigation canals. The federal government is also helping to fund water conservation projects around much of the West.
Idaho, Washington state and California will be three of the recipients of a $21 million investment by USDA to help farmers and ranchers conserve water and build drought resiliency in their communities.
The funding supports the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s collaboration with the Department of Interior’s WaterSMART Initiative.
These investments complement projects by irrigation districts, water suppliers and other organizations receiving WaterSMART Program funds from the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation.
NRCS works with Reclamation to coordinate investments in a community for accelerating water conservation and drought resilience and making a bigger impact where it is most needed.
Private land managers such as farmers and ranchers can leverage money and resources of irrigation districts, water districts and other organizations with water delivery authority in their community. The agencies can coordinate their efforts to conserve and use water more efficiently, increase the production of renewable energy, mitigate future water conflict in areas at high risk and undertake other activities that contribute to water supply sustainability in the western U.S.
In fiscal year 2022, NRCS will invest in 15 new priority areas and 25 existing priority areas with continued need, assisting producers and communities in 13 states across the West. NRCS is providing the funding through Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
In the Pacific Northwest, NRCS will provide nearly $3.42 million in funding to Idaho to assist King Hill Irrigation District in Elmore, Preston east lateral area in Franklin, St. John east lateral area in Oneida and Twin Falls service area in Twin Falls.
It will also provide $1.9 million in funding to Washington to assist Kittitas Reclamation District in Kittitas and Whitestone Reclamation District in Okanogan.
Funding for other new priority areas include $1.16 million for California; $500,000 for Nevada; $470,000 for New Mexico; $1.4 million for Utah; and $780,000 for Wyoming.
