KIMBERLY, Idaho — Todd Ballard’s family has been farming just east of Twin Falls for more than 100 years, and each generation has taken pride in clean fields, nicely tilled and weed-free.
But Ballard is slowly changing things up, leaving stubble in the field, planting cover crops and direct seeding — all to build soil health and keep more money in his pocket.
“The old way wasn’t really penciling out,” he said.
The farm used to be gravity irrigated, which requires corrugates that have to be maintained. But he and his father, Ron, phased in sprinklers over the last 20 years and have taken a vastly different approach to farming — using no-till and minimum-till practices.
“We used to work the ground to death, we almost had to for gravity irrigation,” he said.
The father and son started experimenting with cover crops about eight years ago and direct seeding three years ago, increasing the no-till ground yearly.
A lot has changed, and it’s taken some adjustment.
“The main thing is the look of the field,” Ballard said.
The heavy tilling of days past produced nice, pretty, consistent fields, he said.
“Now there are all these dead gray plants, stubble, clumps of straw. It looks trashy,” he said.
That was the hardest thing to get used, and it’s taken him a while to accept unmanicured fields.
But armoring the soil with what conventional farmers would view as unsightly growth has resulted in no blowing soil and no water runoff.
“We try to keep the fields covered, with living roots (below),” he said.
Although he’s a soil health enthusiast now, he was a reluctant convert to no-till.
“I was trying to lower my fertilizer usage, going for more soil health,” he said.
The higher worm population in healthy soils produces natural fertilizer, as do some of the cover crops he uses. He still uses some commercial fertilizer but not as much as before.
He’s also saving on fuel and wear and tear on tractors and equipment, making fewer trips though the field.
Another benefit is more efficient water use, with the soil holding moisture better and crop residue keeping the ground temperature more constant.
“The covered soil doesn’t bake during the day and doesn’t cool off as fast at night,” he said.
And it improves transpiration and respiration while reducing erosion and runoff.
As for yields, they might be down slightly in the cover crop and no-till fields. In the minimum-till fields, they’re about even with conventional farming.
“These fields are pretty young yet in the rotation. I’m trying to raise my organic matter, and that’s been kind of a slow process,” he said.
But he’s hoping he’ll see improved yields with even less commercial fertilizer use as the fields progress.
Another part of the equation in his new method of farming is carbon credits, which will be huge in the future, he said. Farmers will be able to sell the credits, allowing them to cash in on the amount of carbon they sequester.
“I try not to take any straw off my fields, I leave it alone if I can,” he said.
Ballard said he thinks farmers’ interest in soil health is growing, but there are some farmers who just can’t handle the look of an unkempt field and won’t change.
Ballard’s father is on the brink of 81 and is “a little bit open to it,” he said.
But he and Ballard’s mother still like the look of a pretty field — and the one alongside the busy highway at the front of the farm is still conventionally tilled.