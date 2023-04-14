tarantula

Jason Thomas, extension educator with the University of Idaho, holds a curly hair tarantula he uses in a hands-on program to get youth comfortable with spiders and insects.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

RUPERT, Idaho — Growing up in Malad, Idaho, Jason Thomas was surrounded by agriculture. But with his parents in the retail furniture business, he knew very little about farming. He has, however, always loved animals.

CRD Jason Thomas.jpg

Jason Thomas

While pursuing a bachelor’s degree with a plan to teach high school students, that love of animals had him rethinking a career in education for a career in zoology. An adviser at the university set him on a different course with one question — what do you call a zoologist with a job?

CRD Jason Thomas scorpion.jpg

This emperor scorpion is part of Jason Thomas' arthropod collection.
CRD Jason Thomas beetle.jpg

This eastern hurcules beetle has a home at the University of Idaho Minidoka extension office.
