Idaho dry bean planting is behind schedule in some areas after dry, windy conditions that were followed by rain.
Rain fell during the May 22-23 weekend in the southwest region.
“Pre-emergent (herbicide) has been applied, and with the rainstorm we are just waiting for the ground to dry out to start planting,” Josh Norris, whose family farms west of Caldwell, said May 24.
Fellow southwest Idaho farmer Jarom Jemmett, in the Notus-Parma area, said he planted about 15% more acres of edible-bean seed.
“Bean prices are up, and so we increased our planted acreage,” he said. He and his partners considered planting corn on those acres, but went with beans based on a combination of price and input costs. They finished planting May 17.
“We always pre-irrigate, but with the super-dry spring we’ve had they were going in a little drier than normal,” Jemmett said.
Idaho ranks fifth in dry bean production, accounting for 8% of the national total, the U.S. Dry Bean Council reports.
Dry bean acres planted in Idaho totaled 68,000 in 2020, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported. Demand jumped last year due to COVID-19.
Idaho Bean Commission Executive Director Andi Woolf-Weibye said dry and garden beans are valuable to the state, but acreage “fluctuates year to year due to several market drivers, such as pricing, but also due to the fact that beans are often a rotation crop.”
“I don’t think any dry bean company got all of their requested acres due to prices of some of the other commodities,” said Darren Krzesnik of Treasure Valley Seed in Wilder.
Planting in and around southwest Idaho is just short of a week behind 2020, he said. Factors include wide swings in temperature, and wind that delayed application of pre-planting chemicals. About half the crop the company contracts for in the area had been planted as of early May 25.
Supplies of irrigation water look adequate in the southwest but could be a concern to the east, Krzesnik said.
Gina Lohnes, with Treasure Valley Seed in Hazelton, said reduced water supply in the south-central region prompted some growers to idle ground or grow a different crop.
Bean planting was around 30% complete in the area as of early March 25, she said. “Because of cooler temperatures this spring, keeping the soil a little bit cooler, we’re slightly behind last year, but not to any large detriment.”
Dry bean acres are down slightly in south-central Idaho, and it appears garden-bean seed acres are up, Lohnes said.
Hazelton farmer Doug Huettig said that since he’s planting fewer acres, “I can get started a little later and wait for some warmer weather.”
He’s switching from pintos to a shorter-season edible pink — chosen mainly because he uses a minimal-till approach, and “the ground doesn’t warm as fast as bare ground, so they grow just a little slower. I wanted to get a crop off sooner.”