Spring burning of crop residue in Idaho is down 70% from a year ago and 48% from the long-term average because of the wet weather.
“Weather always plays into it,” said Tami Aslett, state Department of Environmental Quality smoke management analyst. “People weren’t requesting because there was so much moisture.”
April, traditionally the peak month for spring burning, had unusually heavy precipitation. The department can declare a no-burn day due to high field moisture that increases smoke production, or if there is high wind.
“We just didn’t have a lot of registrations come in,” Aslett said.
Growers each year register fields and notify the department. The department puts them on a ready list, and on burn day decides whether to proceed based on the weather, air quality and other conditions.
Aslett said growers this spring were allowed to burn on nine days in the state’s southwest, seven each in central and east regions, and four in the north.
Acres burned this spring totaled 2,778, the fewest since 2009, she said. The long-term average is 5,408 acres.
Last year’s total was 9,464, after fall 2020 wildfire smoke and related high winds canceled fall burns.
Crop residue is vegetative material remaining in the field after harvest. Burning it can improve later yields, decrease herbicide and pesticide use and control disease, weeds and pests. Acreage can vary based on crop mix and rotation and drought impacts.
