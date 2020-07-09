The federal Climate Prediction Center issued a La Nina watch Thursday, indicating the odds favor the Pacific Ocean cooling in the next six months and enhancing the chances for a cold and wet upcoming winter in the Northwest.
The outlook confirmed a trend toward lower-than-average sea-surface temperatures along the equator. A cool ocean triggers atmospheric patterns that form a La Nina.
La Nina's effects in the Northwest are strongest in the winter as snowpack builds for summer irrigation.
Ocean temperatures likely will stay near normal, or "neutral," through the summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's prediction center.
By fall, the odds will tilt toward a La Nina. The center estimated the chances of a La Nina prevailing from October to the end of 2020 are 54%.
There's a 41% chance conditions will be neutral during those three months, according the center.
The chances of an El Nino forming are only 5%. An El Nino, an increase of sea temperatures, generally leads to warmer and drier winters and smaller snowpacks in the Northwest. The "snowpack drought" in 2015 was during a strong El Nino.
The prediction center evaluated more than two dozen forecasting models. Some predicted the ocean will warm. Most, however, predicted a mild to moderate La Nina.