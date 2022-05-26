Valley Wide Cooperative’s total annual compensation to members has been increased in part to help farmers and ranchers deal with higher input costs.
Valley Wide and Valley Agronomics announced a total patronage allocation of $8.2 million, a record high. Of that, $2.5 million will be distributed as cash, the rest in stock equity that members retire over time following a schedule.
The total allocation will go to more than 3,000 patrons in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Nevada.
On average, Nampa, Idaho-based Valley Wide each year distributes 2% patronage on purchases made through Valley Wide and Valley Agronomics.
Patronage distributions totaled $7.58 million a year ago and $4.62 million two years ago. Ag Link Inc., a Washington-based farmer’s cooperative, last fall merged into Valley Wide.
Valley Wide serves more than 60 communities.
Separately, Valley Wide’s board of directors approved a scheduled, revolving stock retirement of $4.5 million — of which $2 million is a special redemption of current-year equity.
The cooperative said the special redemption, to be paid in cash rather than stock, will go directly to members to help with rising input and production costs.
Ben Faulk, Valley Wide chief financial officer, said in a release that members’ commitment to Valley Wide and Valley Agronomics through good times and lean times “has given Valley Wide the balance sheet to declare this special redemption at a time our members are experiencing inflationary costs as it relates to fuel and fertilizer.”
Valley Wide also approved a special redemption two years ago as COVID-19 challenges increased.
Sales in fiscal 2021, which ended Aug. 31, totaled about $598.8 million for pre-tax net income of $21.3 million.
Erica Louder, communications director, said sales have increased recently in step with higher prices for agronomy inputs and fuel.
