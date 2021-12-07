From left, Jason Minton, strategic account lead at award sponsor Bayer Crop Science; Valley Agronomics CEO Dave Holtom; Valley Ag General Manager Richard Lloyd; and Agricultural Retailers Association President Daren Coppock.
The Agricultural Retailers Association during its 2021 Conference & Expo presented Valley Agronomics with its Retailer of the Year Award.
The award, sponsored by Bayer and supported by The Scoop magazine, each year honors an association member retailer company or individual that displays effective employee relations, environmental stewardship, customer reliability and industry leadership.
Valley Ag was chosen due to its prestige in the industry and “is committed to being on the cutting edge of technology and the best in customer service,” the association said in a press release.
“Part of what set Valley Ag up for this great honor is the company’s state-of-the-art facilities along with its unique customer-focused approach found in every aspect of its business,” association President and CEO Daren Coppock said.
Valley Ag supports the industry and “is a supporter of the local communities in which it has a footprint, and seeks ways to give back wherever it can.”
Richard Lloyd, Valley Ag general manager, said its focus is “to work with our growers to help them be successful, and we’ve been fortunate to grow alongside them throughout the Northwest. Our team finds ways to innovate, be successful, and serve our growers.
“It’s great to be recognized by ARA,” he said. The association “is a great organization to be part of. We enjoy the connections we make with other retailers across the country.”
Valley Ag is a partnership of Nampa, Idaho-based Valley Wide Cooperative, Wilco Farmers and Winfield Solutions. It was formed in 2006. It operates 28 agronomy locations and employs more than 500 people in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah.
