PORTLAND — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has appointed a new regional director for the agency's Pacific Region.
Hugh Morrison will fill the position effective immediately, overseeing day-to-day operations and strategic direction for the region spanning Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.
A native of Eugene, Ore., Morrison has spent more than 20 years working for the USFWS, most recently as deputy regional director for the Pacific Region and acting director since May.
In a statement, Morrison said he is honored to lead the region, working with states, tribes and other partners to conserve wildlife and natural resources.
"We have a tremendous diversity of species and ecosystems in the Pacific Region, and we will continue to work together to conserve the wildlife and places that so many people enjoy and rely upon," Morrison said.
Morrison began his career with the USFWS as a Presidential Management Fellow in 1997. He took a three-year hiatus from the agency from 2016 to 2019 to work with a nonprofit coalition that included members from the outdoor recreation industry, recreation nonprofits and conservation groups.
He was also a regular volunteer and consultant for the Oregon Coalition of Land Trusts, representing more than 30 nonprofit organizations dedicated to land conservation.
"Throughout his career, (Morrison) has been a leader and proponent of collaborative conservation and consensus building across the Service's programs and regions, as well as with our partners," said Martha Williams, USFWS director. "He is also passionate about employee well-being and development, and finding novel ways to deliver the Service's conservation mission."
Morrison has a master's degree in public administration, environment and natural resource management from the University of Washington. As regional director, his duties will be focused on building public partnerships and providing executive direction to the region's leadership team.
