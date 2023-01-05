Hugh Morrison USFWS bio photo.jpg

PORTLAND — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has appointed a new regional director for the agency's Pacific Region.

Hugh Morrison will fill the position effective immediately, overseeing day-to-day operations and strategic direction for the region spanning Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. 

