The farm and ranch workforce in Idaho, Oregon and Washington state will be the focus of a survey that USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting this month.
In its Agricultural Labor Survey, conducted twice a year, NASS will ask producers questions on topics such as total number of hired workers, total hours worked and total wages paid for the weeks of Jan. 8-14 and April 9-15. Asking about two periods in each survey provides for biannual data that capture seasonal variations.
“Agricultural labor data are critical for producers when hiring workers and estimating expenses,” Dennis Koong, director of the Northwest Regional Field Office, said in a release. “The data that farm operators provide through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey also allow federal policymakers to base farm labor policies on accurate information.”
USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor use the data to estimate the demand for and availability of seasonal agricultural workers, to establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers and to administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs.
Survey results also help organizations that work to set up labor agreements, whether for domestic or foreign workers, Ben Johnson, NASS Idaho state statistician, told Capital Press.
Survey recipients who do not respond by April 19 may be contacted by NASS to arrange an interview, according to the release.
Recipients can respond by email at accounts.usda.gov or by mail. Mailed surveys include instructions for responding by mail or online.
Results will be published May 24.
Information: 800-435-5883.
