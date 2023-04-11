The farm and ranch workforce in Idaho, Oregon and Washington state will be the focus of a survey that USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting this month.

In its Agricultural Labor Survey, conducted twice a year, NASS will ask producers questions on topics such as total number of hired workers, total hours worked and total wages paid for the weeks of Jan. 8-14 and April 9-15. Asking about two periods in each survey provides for biannual data that capture seasonal variations.

Ben Johnson NASS

Ben Johnson
