USDA has designated Adams County, in Idaho’s west central mountains, a primary natural disaster area due to drought.
Idaho now has 21 of its 44 counties designated as natural disaster areas due to drought. Producers in all but the five northernmost counties are eligible because they are designated, or are contiguous to a designated county.
Designated counties sustained severe drought for at least eight consecutive weeks, or extreme or exceptional drought as tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The May 23 designation by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack allows the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency loans to help producers recover from disasters. Producers are eligible in Adams County and in contiguous counties Gem, Idaho, Valley and Washington, plus Oregon counties Baker and Wallowa.
Applications are due Jan. 6.
The agency reviews applications based on the extent of disaster-caused losses, such as substantial yield or price reductions, repayment capability and available security.
“So far, even though the secretarial designation opened up, FSA is not seeing a lot of demand yet, said Matt Gellings, state executive director.
Some potential borrowers instead are applying for disaster-relief programs announced recently, he said.
For example, USDA on May 16 announced commodity and specialty crop producers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 will receive payments through the Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Relief Program to offset yield and value losses. It is part of emergency assistance legislation enacted last September.
Gellings said producers are signing up for prevented-planting acreage in the state's far north “because it’s too wet, and also in the southeast, where I farm, because it’s too dry.”
Prevented planting is the inability to plant intended crop acreage with proper equipment by the crop type’s final planting date because of a natural disaster. USDA offers an acreage credit to qualifying producers.
