The University of Idaho is hosting a Zoom focus group for women farmers and ranchers to hear about the challenges they are facing and what it can do to help.
The Zoom meeting will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12.
Colette De Phelps, extension educator, and Ryanne Pilergram, sociology faculty, will host the group to find out what and how women want to learn.
The meeting will explore what’s working for women in Idaho agriculture and which issues concern them. It will include how the University of Idaho Extension and other agencies can better support women.
To participate, contact Ashlee Westerhold at ashleew@uidaho.edu or (208) 736-3604.