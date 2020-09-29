The University of Idaho Extension is offering Annie’s Project courses for farm and ranch women in south-central Idaho.
The educational program is dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm enterprises.
Through six sessions, Annie’s Project fosters problem-solving, record-keeping and decision-making skills in five areas of risk management.
The in-person classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from Oct. 13 through Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Locations will alternate between the Lincoln County Community Center in Shoshone, Wood River Inn in Hailey and the Carey city office in Carey.
Cost for all six sessions is $60 and includes meals and materials. Scholarships are available.
For more information and to register, contact Ashlee Westerhold at (208) 736-3604 or ashleew@uidaho.edu .